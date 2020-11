By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Konkan Railway has implemented non-monsoon timings for special trains operating through the region. National Train Enquiry Website (https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in) and NTES mobile application have been updated with the revised timings. Non-monsoon timings of the following trains have also been notified.

Weekly special trains: Train No 02283 Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Duronto Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 11:25 pm from November 3 (every Tuesdays).Train No 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Weekly Duronto Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:35 pm from November 7 (every Saturdays).

Daily special trains: Train No 02617 Ernakulam Junction - Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Daily Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 1:15 pm instead of 10:50 am. Train No 06345 Lokmanyatilak Terminus - Thiruvananthapuram central Netravathi Special will leave Lokmanyatilak Terminus at 11.40 hrs