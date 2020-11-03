SmartCity-Kochi investors move government for leadership change

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The tussle between a group of investors at the SmartCity-Kochi (SCK), a 246-acre software park located in Kakkanad, and its CEO Manoj Nair seems to be turning for the worse with the companies knocking on the doors of the state government saying his “hostile style” is preventing special economic zone from prospering.

In a memorandum submitted to state IT secretary Mohammed Y Safirulla, the companies have also sought a leadership change at the SCK. “SCK was among the most publicised investor outreach by the government of Kerala and Dubai Holding with an intention to bring in global IT majors to Kerala.

The so-called announcements by SCK providing a network of opportunities have not materialised under the current leadership of Manoj Nair.

The investors at SCK feel that it is the lack of professionalism and hostile management style of Nair that is preventing SCK to prosper and achieve its desired objectives. We can only consider Nair as a rent collector rather than a smart leader who can take SCK to greater heights,” it said.SCK is a joint venture between Dubai Holding and the Kerala government.He declined to comment on the allegations. SCK’s public relations management firm too did not respond to a query.

The companies at SCK have raised three main allegations against the SCK CEO — his lack of interaction with investors, immature handling of investor grievances related to Covid-19 and personal vengeance towards investors.There are also allegations former IT secretary M Sivasankar and Nair colluded to pay `3.5 crore to a construction company to settle a dispute out of court, causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

“The investors have time and again felt that the CEO is not accessible for any discussion with regard to issues pertaining to SCK.”Recently, a section of investors had approached Kerala High Court seeking its directive for a waiver of rent at the IT Park for April, May and June, as announced by the Chief Minister for the government-run software parks.