No end in sight to plight of Thanthonni Thuruthu residents

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of Thanthonni Thuruthu, an island in the Kochi backwaters off the Goshree Walkway, have long been demanding the government to construct a bridge to ease their travel woes. While the construction of the Goshree bridges in the first decade of the millennium provided road connectivity to adjacent islands, Thanthonni Thuruthu -- which has a population of more than 350 people -- was left out.

The lack of transport facilities other than boats has been causing great distress to the islanders, especially when they have to transport the sick. According to the residents of the tiny island, around 27 people have lost their lives because of the excessive time needed to ferry them to hospitals in the city. “I was just 10 years old when my father died of a heart attack while he went fishing,” said Rejitha Sugunan, now 43.

“It required two or three people to push the boat carrying his body across to the mainland as the backwater stretch near the island had become shallow at the time.”

Pregnant women too face huge difficulties in reaching hospitals, she added.The islanders, primarily fishermen, have to travel to Ponnarimangalam and Mulavukad areas to buy essentials.“While people in the city buy cars or two-wheelers, we are dependent on boats. Our children are often late to reach schools located on mainland,” said Ajith Kumar, another resident. The Covid situation has plunged the lives here into deeper turmoil.

“Many people have been pushed into poverty as they were unable to sell their catch in the market because of restrictions. Obtaining essentials has also been tough during the period. Earlier, the government had distributed food kits,” said another, who didn’t want to be named. An additional worry for them is the threat caused by heavy rains which often lead to massive flooding in the area.

Residents stage protest

Residents of Thanthonni Thuruthu on Thursday evening staged a protest near the Goshree Islands Development Authority building located close to the island. All the islanders, including women and children, joined in which also saw them building a bridge by tying together country boats and by holding aloft burning torches to reiterate their demand for a bridge connecting the island with the city.