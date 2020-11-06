STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surprise, surprise! Two commuters inaugurate Kochi Metro station building

At 56 metres, the new South Metro station consisting of twelve floors is the tallest Metro building.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Vandana P S and George C G formally inaugurating the Metro building

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vandana P S of Palarivatom and George C G of Ernakulam South, two Metro commuters, were accorded the rare honour of inaugurating the new station building of Kochi Metro at the Ernakulam South Metro Station. It is the tallest building along the alignment. 

Kochi Metro had invited the duo to inaugurate the building situated on the left side of the alignment (from the Aluva side). Though the South Metro Station was inaugurated last September, only one side of the station was functional while construction was progressing on the other side. At 56 metres, the new South Metro station consisting of twelve floors is the tallest Metro building.

“It was really a nice gesture on their part. I was surprised when the Metro authorities invited me. I used to ride the Metro every other day, so it’s a pretty special day for me,” said Vandana, who works as a counsellor.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD, KMRL said, “Kochi Metro is for Kochiites and hence we thought it is only appropriate that a Metro rider should inaugurate our new station building. Vandana is a young professional while George is a local resident. We are happy and proud that they accepted our invite.”

