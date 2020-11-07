STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Immini Balya Onnu’ creates over 1,200 jobs

For representational purposes

By Shibu B S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to extend a helping hand to its members who were left jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the district mission of Kudumbashree has come up with a 100-day programme called ‘Immini Balya Onnu’ (A Big One), aiming to generate a minimum of 2,500 micro enterprises (MEs). The programme is in turn expected to create job opportunities for up to 5,000 women by the end of December. The campaign, which was launched earlier this month, is a part of the state government’s 100-day plan to overcome the economic threat posed by the pandemic.

According to a Kudumbashree official, the mission has helped form 909 MEs in Ernakulam so far, under which 1,273 women have already been employed. “The enterprises include those launched by a single person as well as women’s groups. Besides, we have also helped 68 women get temporary jobs in other firms,” said Kudumbashree assistant district mission coordinator T M Rajeena.

The programme is being implemented by utilising the agency’s community enterprises fund, under which an individual will get a maximum of `10,000. Group ventures will be provided `40,000. Most of the MEs have assistance in the form of interest subsidies and the district mission will help them avail loans at an interest rate of four per cent.

“The members have been coming up with a lot of novel ideas. One of the proposals we have approved is for ‘Pathayappura’, which is a home delivery platform under which everything from groceries to cooked food will be delivered right at people’s doorsteps. The members know this is the need of the hour. In the wake of the pandemic, home delivery has become a necessity. Likewise, many have submitted proposals to set up units to produce sanitisers and masks,” Rajeena said. 

Kudumbashree has also approached PSUs, companies, malls and hospitals in the district with a request to leverage the employment opportunities to help their women get more jobs, she added. To honour the Community Development Society (CDS) which generates the most number of job opportunities, the district mission has also launched special contests at the CDS level.

BIG GAINS
B10,000maximum for each individual under the scheme
B40,000 to be provided to group ventures

