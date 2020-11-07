STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCH stays as Covid hospital, other patients struggle to get timely treatment

When the MCH was declared a Covid hospital, the cancer wing of the hospital was shifted to two centres -- GH and IGCH.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Ernakulam continuing to function as an exclusive Covid hospital into the ninth month of the pandemic, non-Covid patients are finding themselves at the receiving end. Patients who relied on the MCH for treatment in the past have been forced to seek treatment at private hospitals, at exorbitant costs. Since the Cochin Cancer Research Centre too has been closed down due to the pandemic, cancer patients are having to shuttle between hospitals for medical advice and care.

The MCH was declared a Covid hospital in March. All patients seeking treatment at the hospital were shifted to the District Hospital in Aluva, the Ernakulam General Hospital (GH) and the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital (IGCH), Kadavanthra. 

When the MCH was declared a Covid hospital, the cancer wing of the hospital was shifted to two centres -- GH and IGCH. The out-patient facility and chemotherapy for cancer patients were arranged at GH while surgeries were conducted at IGCH. “Cancer patients who come to GH are referred to the hospital in Kadavanthra for surgeries. Those arriving for surgeries at GH, who depend on public transport, have to travel again for treatment. The authorities are turning a blind eye to the difficulties faced by non-Covid patients,” said a doctor with GH.  

Dr Sanil Kumar, member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, said many patients from the MCH are forced to seek treatment at private hospitals.“Not many are able to pay for treatment, considering the high rates charged at private hospitals. The advantage of a medical college hospital is that multiple treatment options can be provided at the same location,” he said.  When the MCH was declared a Covid hospital, the PVS Memorial Hospital at Kaloor was reserved by the district administration to deal with any surge in Covid patients. PVS has also started admitting patients and is even facilitating their ICU treatment. 

As on Wednesday, 55 Covid patients are under treatment at PVS. Meanwhile, despite the alternative available, the MCH at Kalamassery continues to function as an exclusive Covid hospital, catering to the treatment of 223 patients. “In all other medical colleges in the state, patients with all ailments are being treated. Senior doctors and other members of the faculty at the Kalamassery MCH are sitting idle, with equipment worth crores gathering dust,” said Charles Dias, former MP.  

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), the MCH principal, MLAs and MPs had written letters and brought the matter to the attention of the state government in July. However, no decision has been taken on the subject so far. Except for the Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri and the Ernakulam MCH, all other medical college hospitals in the state treat non-Covid patients too.

