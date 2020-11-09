Cusat scholar develops lead-free thermoelectric material

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreeram P R, a research scholar of the Department of Physics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has successfully synthesised a lead-free thermoelectric material based on rare earth manganites.

The path-breaking finding embraces green technology in converting heat energy into electrical energy. The technology relies on semi-conductor materials based on lead-telluride and bismuth telluride.

In addition to this, Sreeram has developed a thermoelectric device that works at room temperature for generating useful current from waste heat and cooling devices in a low-power mode. According to Sreeram, the device can be used to extract energy from automotive exhausts, factory chimneys and can even be used in miniaturised devices for use as small transducers. A refrigerator, based on the one made from a newly developed material, is another interesting invention by Sreeram.

“The thermoelectric refrigerator-based coolers needed less space, does not require cooling gas and enable faster cooling. The device can be employed for cooling in automotive seats or as heat sinks in microminiaturised devices or mini-drink coolers,” he said.