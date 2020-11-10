STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chronicling 50 years of yoga and more

Way back in 1952, a Class IV student happened to be part of an activity organised in his school in Edappally that decided the path of his life.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Way back in 1952, a Class IV student happened to be part of an activity organised in his school in Edappally that decided the path of his life. The event was a yoga demonstration by Chandrahasan, a Hindi professor from Maharaja’s College. The professor was also a yoga master.“The professor showed the students naulikriya, which is one of the shadkriyas in yoga. This caught my father K P Bhaskara Menon’s attention and the very next day, he joined the M O Manuval Ashan’s classes to learn the nuances of yoga,” said Mukundakumar, the youngest son of Bhaskara Menon. Today, the institution, ‘Life Yoga and Gym’, which the latter began in 1970, is celebrating its golden jubilee on Tuesday.

“He set it up during a time when we didn’t have centres with both yoga and gym training,” said Mukundan. The idea to set up Life Yoga and Gym came to Bhaskara Menon after he got a job with FACT. “In 1993, he took voluntary retirement from FACT and started Life Aquatic Club to train people to swim,” said Mukundakumar.  

Right from the very start, Bhaskara Menon gave training in both yoga and gym simultaneously, said his son. “When he started, he had just nine disciples. However, as the institution completes 50 glorious years, it has seen thousands of famous and well-known people who underwent the training successfully,” he added.

“My father would always say that one thing which satisfies him the most is the role he played in turning a lot of people from the path of self-destruction and depression,” said Mukundakumar. In the past two decades, Life Yoga and Gym centre has been able to bring in many new programmes as per the requirements of the changing times. Bhaskara Menon was conferred with the Yogaratnam title in 1996 during the World Yoga Summit that was held in New Delhi.

His sons are following his path and have been handling the daily affairs of the centre, besides training. “We are four brothers — Madhava Menon, Udayakumar, Suresh Menon and me,” said Mukundakumar. Of these four, the youngest two are running the centre. While Suresh Kumar began training under his father before training at the National Institute of Sports, Mukundakumar achieved fame as a fitness trainer. 

According to Mukundakumar, since the health department has eased restrictions on training or practising yoga, the centre has been conducting sessions with 10 persons at a time with strict adherence to Covid protocols. “People are coming in to strengthen their lungs and also heart. It is believed that the virus attacks weak lungs,” he said. However, due to the pandemic, the golden jubilee celebrations have been toned down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp