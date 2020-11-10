Contemplating conversations with self

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Peroorkada native Ashvin Raj had a penchant for writing since his school days. Though he started off writing poetry, Ashvin later started scribbling story ideas when he turned 18. He used the lockdown days to develop them and publish his first book ‘My Girlfriend’s Journal: Lies of Truth’ via Amazon Kindle. The ebook entered Amazon’s best selling list a week after its release and the paperback version was released by Booksthakam on Amazon recently.

‘Lies of Truth’ is a realistic fiction surrounding the lives of Neha and Sovin who are lovers. “The book is a journal record of Neha’s life from age 18 to 22. The story is narrated from her perspective. As I have attempted realistic fiction, the writing and Neha’s character mature as time progresses,” says Ashvin, who works as a National Service Scheme field officer at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

Ashvin asserts that he never expected the ebook to do so well. “It was released close to my birthday in May. Amazon released its paperback version in eight countries,” he added. The first book in the series also features conversations Neha has with God. “I think we all have asked God many questions during our childhood,” says Ashvin.

Though Ashvin planned a five-books series, he’s now shortened it to three to be released by May 2021. “The response is overwhelming. The books will have a distinct narrative. The next book will be more of a confession and will be written from Sovin’s perspective.Ashvin says many people are approaching him for a translation into Malayalam.The ebook is available at a discounted rate due to the Great Indian Festival. “I guess this will help the e-book to reach more people,” adds Ashvin.