Muziris circuit tours have very few takers

KOCHI: Five years after its launch, the hop-on-hop-off boat service under the Muziris Heritage and Spice Route Project managed to break even in 2019. The circuit tour in the backwaters of Kochi and Muziris region enabled the department to earn over `2lakh per month. Everything seemed to be sailing strong until Covid struck.After a long break following the pandemic and lockdown, the boat services resumed, but the poor tourist turnout led to only two of the 11 boats conducting services.

According to an official with the Muziris Heritage and Spice Route Project, circuit tours are yet to gain traction. “Though enquiries are pouring in, we are struggling. With Covid protocol in place, only fifteen passengers are allowed on a boat and this has added to our loss,” says the official.

Ever since the relaunch, only four or five services could be conducted. “Pre-Covid, all our boats were conducting services throughout the day. Now, we have to wait for days for a single trip,” said the official.

Even the sunset cruise, which otherwise was in huge demand, saw a downfall. “We hope that the enquiries will lead to an increased footfall in December. Though we ply water taxis, at present there are only a few takers,” said the official. While food was earlier provided to tourists, the provision had to be rolled back due to the pandemic.

P M Noushad, managing director of Muziris Project Ltd, said damage-control measures are on. “Last year, we managed to rake in extra revenue. We are planning to start a campaign to bring in people. As a first step, we have leased out hoardings. That said, aggressive campaigning may not be ideal at this point,” said the official.

Safety precautions

To ensure a safe ride, the Muziris Heritage and Spice Route Project has provided additional safety measures for boat services. “While masks and sanitisers have been made compulsory, thermal scanners are used in every museum. Only 10 people are allowed at a time inside a museum and social distancing is strictly practised,” the official said.