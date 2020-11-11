74 candidates in fray, V4Kochi may make election tough to call

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With battle lines drawn for the local body elections, major political parties are gearing up for a tight fight in Kochi corporation. But it may not be smooth sailing for mainstream parties this time as a new apolitical organisation, V4Kochi, which has promised 100 per cent transparency in its functioning, is offering competition by fielding candidates in all 74 wards in the corporation.

With Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam setting an example on how an apolitical organisation can run a panchayat in a transparent and efficient manner, political analysts say V4Kochi stands a chance of winning a few seats. But leaders of political fronts maintain that such organisations are not a threat.“It’s certain that people of Kochi are fed up with political parties which take turns at being in power and do nothing,” said V4Kochi campaign controller Nipun Cherian.

“All these years, the functioning of the corporation has been marred by corruption and inefficiency. We are aiming to provide a major alternative to the existing political parties. Our core value is 100 per cent transparency.”Nipun said the members of the organisation are active professionals in various fields who want to serve the people.

“All activities of our organisation including the finances are publicised. We aim for a Kochi corporation which will be run in a fully transparent and efficient manner with the help of information technology. If we are elected, all files and documents pertaining to the administration of Kochi corporation will be publicised as per the relevant section in the Right to Information Act,” he said.V4Kochi expects a shift in attitude from the people of Kochi to bring change, he added.The organisation has an active following of nearly 35,000 people on social media who discuss various issues.

However, Ernakulam MLA and District Congress Committee president T J Vinod said they do not expect an organisation like V4Kochi to make an impact in the local body elections. “Aam Admi Party also tried to make an entry in Kerala in a similar manner and we have seen the results. People of Kerala are politically-driven and they look up to strong political fronts to lead from the front,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council (EDRAAC) president P Rangadasa Prabhu said the political affiliation of candidates would not have much influence in the local body elections. “Our call to the residents is to support candidates who support development and focus on people’s issues,” he said.