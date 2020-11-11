STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

CPM bets on young blood in 80% Corp seats

M Anilkumar to be mayoral candidate, women to contest in more than 50% seats, final list to be out in two days

Published: 11th November 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

M Abilkumar

M Abilkumar

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time the Congress and BJP are planning to field senior leaders in the polls to the Kochi Corporation, the CPM has decided to field candidates who have no prior experience mostly . According to sources in the CPM district leadership, nearly 80 per cent of the candidates in the fray for the corporation elections will be new faces. “The district leadership wants to infuse fresh blood into the council by putting up new faces in the elections.

Ever since the discussion started within the party, prime importance has been given to the persons who have the calibre to highlight the issues faced by the public. We have selected a few candidates who had performed impressively in student politics. We finalised the candidates more or less last week itself. Since some procedures need to be followed, the list will be announced in a day or two,” said the source. 

Interestingly, the CPM district leadership has put an age bar during the selection of candidates. “Some experienced candidates are required for the key posts such as mayor and standing committee chairpersons. Except for such persons, almost all our candidates are below the age of 45 and this will help us have an energetic council,” said the source. 

Women’s participation
According to the leaders, over 50 per cent of the candidates are women. “In Thiruvananthapuram, the party has selected 46 woman candidates out of the total 70 seats. Even in Kochi, three general seats will be given to woman candidates. This means that women will be in the fray in more than the 50 per cent seats reserved for women in the corporation. The political atmosphere in Kochi Corporation limits, we feel, favours the LDF,” said another source in the party.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the district secretariat meeting held on Tuesday decided to field M Anilkumar, former chairperson of the town planning committee, as the CPM’s mayoral candidate. According to the source, though former mayor C M Dinesh Mani and C K Manisankar, who had a stint as the deputy mayor, were on top of the list of probable mayoral candidates, the party decided to field a younger candidate.
“Though there was a plan to field state and district committee members, the party decided against it. If LDF comes to power, Anilkumar will be the mayor,” said the source.

40 women contestants
Only 16 experienced candidates
M Anilkumar will be most experienced candidate

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kochi Corporation
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp