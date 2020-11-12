STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Poster boy of pulp fiction!

Although redesigning posters is something Vinesh started only recently after the pandemic outbreak, his earliest renditions of characters and scenes from TV and films date back to three years.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Malappuram native Vinesh M K is a self-professed movie buff, one that especially loves gritty crime and spy thrillers, futuristic sci-fi fiction and dystopian action flicks, not by any stretch an unusual fascination for a 20-something millennial. The golden era of western television has for the last few years churned one phenomenal show after another rubbing off its new found glory onto traditional feature film formats and many of us like Vinesh, have truly embraced popular entertainment media.

We are loyal members of worldwide fandoms referencing punchlines in our everyday conversations, smirking at idiosyncrasies of our favourite TV or movie characters at odd hours of the day and indeed repping them in our fashion choices but Vinesh’s obsession went a step further. The engineering student and digital artist was not happy with passive admiration. Instead he chose to contribute to the creative genius of his best-loved visual content by redesigning and recreating alternate posters for TV shows and movies.

An attempt that seems to have paid off considering that the American TV series ‘Better Call Saul’, a spin-off of the cult show ‘Breaking Bad’ and the sensational ‘Money Heist’ decided to feature his work on their official social media handles. The Spanish show had in fact named Vinesh’s fan art of character Tokyo as among the 15 best in the world, sending him a note of recognition last year. “Money Heist was conducting a competition for artists around the globe. I submitted my version of Tokyo and they liked it,” says Vinesh.  

Although redesigning posters is something Vinesh started only recently after the pandemic outbreak, his earliest renditions of characters and scenes from TV and films date back to three years. “I have always been drawn towards pop art and wanted to make something akin to it. I taught myself most of the software and started practising on them. Whenever I finish watching a movie or a show, I have a natural impulse to recreate a few moments from what I saw. Hence, the visual media is the inspiration for most of my art,” says Vinesh who works on Adobe Illustrator.

He scours through the internet collecting as many pictures as possible of his subject before settling on a frame or angle for his design. “I look at hundreds of images of each character, place them all together to see which layout is most visually appealing and then recreate them on the application.”

The 25-year-old who is currently working on a series titled Cyberpunk fusing human elements with that of a robot, is planning to next recreate the poster of the 2017 movie ‘Ghost in the Shell’ which deals with a similar sci-fi theme. Having received considerable traction for his art, Vinesh has been commissioned to design the poster of an upcoming Malayalam film.Find Vinesh’s work on Instagram @pulp_fiction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp