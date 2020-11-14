Dissidence casts shadow on BJP's prospects for Kerala local body polls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP, which claims that its stakes are high in Tripunithura Municipality, suffered a major setback on Friday as the dissidents led by former mandalam president and municipal council opposition leader VR Vijayakumar announced the decision to launch a people’s platform named V4 Tripunithura and field candidates in all wards.

The candidates for 10 wards were announced at a convention inaugurated by former melsanthi of Guruvayur temple Ezhikkad Satheesan Namboothiri at a function held at Chakkamkulangara Poornashree Hall. Seena Kuresh presided the function.

Five former councillors and two sitting councillors are among the candidates. The BJP had sprung a surprise in the 2015 winning 13 wards in Tripunithura. BJP district president S Jayakrishnan, while trashing reports of threat posed by dissidence expressed confidence that the party will storm to power in Tripunithura.

Battle royale