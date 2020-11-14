Dissidence casts shadow on BJP's prospects for Kerala local body polls
BJP district president S Jayakrishnan, while trashing reports of threat posed by dissidence expressed confidence that the party will storm to power in Tripunithura.
Published: 14th November 2020 05:15 AM | Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:15 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The BJP, which claims that its stakes are high in Tripunithura Municipality, suffered a major setback on Friday as the dissidents led by former mandalam president and municipal council opposition leader VR Vijayakumar announced the decision to launch a people’s platform named V4 Tripunithura and field candidates in all wards.
The candidates for 10 wards were announced at a convention inaugurated by former melsanthi of Guruvayur temple Ezhikkad Satheesan Namboothiri at a function held at Chakkamkulangara Poornashree Hall. Seena Kuresh presided the function.
Five former councillors and two sitting councillors are among the candidates. The BJP had sprung a surprise in the 2015 winning 13 wards in Tripunithura. BJP district president S Jayakrishnan, while trashing reports of threat posed by dissidence expressed confidence that the party will storm to power in Tripunithura.
Battle royale
Praveen Parakkal, Ward 20, Railway Station
Rajendran Chettiparambe, Ward 28, Chooraparambu
Sajjaykumar, Ward 32, Ammankovil
R Sabu, Ward 33, Vellakinakkal
Baiju AV, Ward 34, Panakkal
Sarath Chandran, Ward 35, Thoppil
Neethu Maneesh, Ward 37, Statue
V R Vijayakumar, Ward 38, Ambalam
Lakshmi Hari, Ward 39, Chakkamkulangara
Prince Thanangadan, Ward 41, Thevarakavu