Dissidence casts shadow on BJP's prospects for Kerala local body polls

BJP district president S Jayakrishnan, while trashing reports of threat posed by dissidence expressed confidence that the party will storm to power in Tripunithura.

Published: 14th November 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP, which claims that its stakes are high in Tripunithura Municipality, suffered a major setback on Friday as the dissidents led by former mandalam president and municipal council opposition leader VR Vijayakumar announced the decision to launch a people’s platform named V4 Tripunithura and field candidates in all wards. 

The candidates for 10 wards were announced at a convention inaugurated by former melsanthi of Guruvayur temple Ezhikkad Satheesan Namboothiri at a function held at Chakkamkulangara Poornashree Hall. Seena Kuresh presided the function. 

Five former councillors and two sitting councillors are among the candidates. The BJP had sprung a surprise in the 2015 winning 13 wards in Tripunithura. BJP district president S Jayakrishnan, while trashing reports of threat posed by dissidence expressed confidence that the party will storm to power in Tripunithura.

Battle royale

  • Praveen Parakkal, Ward 20, Railway Station

  • Rajendran Chettiparambe, Ward 28, Chooraparambu

  • Sajjaykumar, Ward 32, Ammankovil

  • R Sabu, Ward 33, Vellakinakkal

  • Baiju AV, Ward 34, Panakkal

  • Sarath Chandran, Ward 35, Thoppil

  • Neethu Maneesh, Ward 37, Statue

  • V R Vijayakumar, Ward 38, Ambalam

  • Lakshmi Hari, Ward 39, Chakkamkulangara

  • Prince Thanangadan, Ward 41, Thevarakavu

