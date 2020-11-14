Fake doctor in police net

KOCHI: Ernakulam rural police on Friday arrested a quack doctor who treated patients at a clinic in Aluva. Sangeetha Balakrishnan, 45, of Vadassery, Ranni, who was treating at Maria Clinic, Kombara, near Aluva, was arrested after police received a tipoff about the illegal activity.
