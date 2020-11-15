After Covid lockdown, festival days return to Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time since the nation-wide lockdown on March 24, the hallowed precincts of Tripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesa temple on Saturday reverberated with the rhythm of chenda and melody of Carnatic music.

The eight-day annual festival started with the Siveli Pancharimelam at 8.30am. The festival flag was hoisted at 7.30am, which was followed by a Kathakali performance. Kathakali, classical music concerts and panchavadyam performance will be staged as part of the festival till November 21. The festival will conclude with arattu procession of the presiding deity.

“We have accorded sanction to the festival while ensuring that the organisers will adhere to the Covid protocol. Sanction has been accorded to parade two elephants for the rituals. The permission has been provided based on a government order,” said District Collector S Suhas.

“It will be a low-profile festival and the entry of devotees will be restricted adhering to Covid restrictions. Only 100 devotees will be allowed on the temple premises at a time. Only 30 people will be participating in the panchavadyam performance. Only 25 people will be allowed to enter the oottupura to watch the Kathakali performance and music concert. But we will live-stream the programmes to enable all devotees to enjoy the performance,” said Prakash Iyer, president, temple advisory committee.

Meanwhile, the decision to allow live performances at the temple has come as a big relief to artists who have been struggling to survive, with their livelihood affected. “It is a welcome decision. The artists have been struggling due to the loss of livelihood and a dancer had even killed self in Kannur recently. There are many artists who have started working as construction workers just to survive. If the authorities allow live performances adhering to Covid protocol, it will be a huge relief for us,” said Pallipuram Sunil, Kathakali artist.