STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Outgoing mayor Soumini Jain puts up brave front, says she opted out on her own

Despite outgoing mayor’s posturing, inner party wranglings may have cost her dearly

Published: 15th November 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor  Soumini Jain

Mayor  Soumini Jain (Photo | EPS)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: A serious grudge harboured by senior Congressmen towards outgoing mayor Soumini Jain  coupled with her refusal to give in to attempts to unseat her from the top post resulted in the district Congress committee (DCC) denying a berth for her in the coming local body polls, it has emerged. 

Though the DCC had on Friday  officially claimed that Jain had been left out of the list on her own request, a source said her name was struck off the list of candidates after senior leaders, who didn’t see eye to eye with Jain, closed ranks.  Hibi Eden, MP, Dominic Presentation and other senior Congress leaders took revenge on Jain by ensuring that she didn’t get to contest the civic polls for a third time, said the source.

“It was the party which appointed Soumini Jain as  Mayor. Though the party had given a clear directive to the outgoing mayor to hand over the seat to Shiny Mathew after two-and-a- half years, she refused to do so. The party has some commitments towards the public as well as to its workers. Her decision to stick to the mayoral post adversely affected the administration.

The party even lost two major standing committee seats. Since she won on a UDF ticket, she has to be loyal to the party. How can we run such a risk by fielding her again?” said a senior Congressman who sought anonymity.

According to a senior Congress councillor, Jain had taken unilateral decisions on several crucial issues. 
“The outgoing council had several senior Congress leaders. If she had taken them into confidence, she might have been fielded.  Deputy Mayor B Bhadra, who dared the leadership and ended up being 
sidelined. is a case in point,” he added.

The source  alleged that  poor governance under Jain also resulted in low majority in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. “ If she had worked in coordination with the other councillors, several projects could have been implemented in a time bound manner,” said the source.However, DCC chief T J Vinodh, MLA, refuted the charge. 

“She requested not to consider her name citing some personal reasons. There are no other issues involved,” said Vinodh. Meanwhile, some of the senior Congress leaders said there was no difference of opinion as they claimed that  Jain is the only councillor who stood against all odds. 

“If any other person was in her position, they might have resigned from the post. She even gained the confidence of the KPCC president. She has proved that she deserves an assembly seat,” said the source.
 Soumini Jain told TNIE that she had opted out of the polls on her own and that it was a ‘personal decision’. 

“I didn’t want to contest the local body election due to some personal reasons and this had been conveyed to the district leadership. I don’t have any issue with the party. Soon I will hit the campaign trail,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumini Jain   Ernakulam Mayor
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp