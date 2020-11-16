Kochi airport cargo division facilitates temperature-controlled containers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd’s (CIAL) cargo division has facilitated temperature-controlled air cargo containers for transporting frozen cooked shrimp to the United States.

This is for the first time in Kerala that an airport has facilitated the shipment of cargo in most advanced RAP–t2 cargo containers in which around a ton of dry ice is kept to maintain the temperature at minus 20 degrees during the transit.

The cargo was handled for Choice Group in association with Emirates Sky Cargo to carry its products to New York. The first of these containers, loaded with 188 cartons of frozen cooked shrimp and cocktail sauce, was airlifted out of CIAL’s centre for perishable cargo to JFK International airport, New York, by Emirates Airlines on Sunday morning. The forwarding related work was done by Concord.