STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

ASHA workers fear of missing the vote

ASHA workers, who have been working on the frontlines to contain the Covid-19 spread, are also demanding postal ballots to exercise their franchise.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ASHA workers, who have been working on the frontlines to contain the Covid-19 spread, are also demanding postal ballots to exercise their franchise. With the infection rate among ASHA workers going up, a majority of them will not be able to go for voting. 

There are around 27,000 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in the state and around 810 of them have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. State joint secretary of ASHA Workers’ Federation Ramani K said the infection rate is spiking among the ASHA workers, who have played a crucial role in the containment efforts and act as a bridge between the healthcare system and those in quarantine and home isolation.

She said in every district, the number of ASHA workers becoming Covid-19 positive is going up. “We are constantly in touch with the high-risk groups and we go into quarantine often. All of us would be able to take part in the election process if there is an arrangement for postal ballots,” said Ramani. She said hundreds of ASHA workers are in quarantine right now.

“We don’t know how many of us will be going into quarantine during elections. Even now, a minimum of 200 ASHA workers are under quarantine. And many ASHA workers are getting infected everyday. Postal ballots are a must as we also have the right to vote,” she said.

The state government has announced Rs 7,500 as honorarium for ASHA workers. However, they are yet to get the entire amount. “Right now, we are getting only Rs 7,000. As per the announcement by the government, we should be getting Rs 500 more which has been pending for several months now,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA workers
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp