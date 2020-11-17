STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sweet segue

The sugary treat, accessible to all, became India’s favourite chocolate. However, the dark variant found itself reserved for the elite.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chocolate bars

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Years ago, when actor Amitabh Bachchan stormed the country’s mithai realm with the catchphrase ‘Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’, little did he know that milk chocolate would be catapulted to the zenith of Indian sweets.

The sugary treat, accessible to all, became India’s favourite chocolate. However, the dark variant found itself reserved for the elite. Considered premium and expensive, it was placed primarily among imported chocolate category with fillings limited to non-indigenous fruits such as strawberries and cranberries. Sensing an enormous opportunity, home-grown chocolate brand ‘Paul and Mike’, a product of Synthite Industries, cashed in with a ‘farm to bar’ policy, prioritising farmers and fermenters over chocolatiers, unlike their rivals.

Ready to harvest

By pairing Indian fruits such as Alphonso mango, jamun, sitaphal and incorporating flavours like Balkan Rose and Beer Stout Caramel into milk and dark chocolate variants, it launched the premium brand harvested from cacao farms in Kochi and Idukki. With delicate notes to be leisurely consumed like wine, ‘Paul and Mike’ contains flavours that should be perceived by our sensory system. The label is also committed to becoming carbon positive by 2023.

“We decided to look at cocoa as a new product for our portfolio. Upon research, we figured out the potential in the premium chocolate category in India. Since Kerala is an existing producer of cacao, why not develop a superior brand within the country? That was the genesis of our thought,” said Vikas Temani, business head, ‘Paul and Mike’, Synthite Industries. Vikas then undertook a journey into the heartland of cocoa — Latin America, to learn the ropes.

“While African cocoa is mostly produced in bulk as industrial chocolates, real and fine quality cocoa is found in Latin America. We met many farmers engaged in fine cocoa farming and chocolate making. ‘Paul and Mike’ are two farmers we met, who explained the process of farming and fermentation, which is a crucial part of chocolate making. Our brand name is a tribute to them,” he explained. “Foreign chocolates are overpriced due to their import and shipping cost.

They aren’t necessarily a barometer for quality, which depends on the cocoa bean. Our website, social media handles and packaging educate people on the same. We emphasise on the varieties of cocoa we grow, the timing of the harvest and the fermentation process, which can change the flavour notes of cocoa beans. Currently, the Indian consumer understands that great beverages and food can be made in India at the right practices,” said Vikas.

Fruits of labour are sweet
“Though we started working on ‘Paul and Mike’ in 2016, we only reaped results last year. We set up a cocoa farm, farmers in Kochi and Idukki were trained in the right methods. Experiments were conducted for the right flavour profile. While we took a few years to streamline the process, we launched the product only when we were confident,” he said.

“For long, milk chocolate was considered a sugary treat to be consumed after dinner. We wanted to create a gourmet product comprising both, milk and dark variants. Encompassing them with freeze-dried Indian fruits popularly found in the southern belt elevates the experience. We are trying to pair Indian fruits that supplement chocolate flavours; in fact, these do phenomenally well,” said Vikas.

Pastel perfect
Unlike most chocolate brands that use shades of brown and purple on their wrappers, ‘Paul and Mike’ have chosen pastel colours that elicit a summery feel. “Pastel hues are fundamentally associated with nature. We position ourselves as farmers and fermenters, and we wanted the same to be reflected in the packaging. We have also included information to educate people on why we’re different,” he said.

Home-grown chocolate brand ‘Paul and Mike’ offers exclusive confections by pairing premium cocoa with Indian fruits such as Alphonso mango, jamun and sitaphal, all this while prioritising farmers and fermenters over chocolatiers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp