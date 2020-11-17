Thanthonni Thuruthu flooded, 63 families camp at GIDA office

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sitting in the porch of GIDA office at Chathiyat road, 80-year-old Padma Rajappan of Thanthonni Thuruthu, a tiny island in the backwaters of Kochi that is just 1.5km from the city, was staring at the water receding fast after the high tide that caused extensive damage to the islanders’ homes on Sunday night.

Though she was upset that her electrical appliances, furniture, utensils and other things got damaged when the water from Vembanad Lake gushed in to their home, the octogenarian is more worried about the future of her grandchildren. She said the lake water would soon engulf the island if the government fails to construct proper outer bunds around the island.

“We don’t have a bridge connecting the mainland. Moreover, there is no medical facility. We only have country boats to go to the mainland. Though we have raised the demand for an outer bund several times, no one was there to hear our plea. How can we survive if two-metre-tall waves gush into our homes?” she asked.

As many as 63 families of Thanthonni Thuruthu spent a sleepless night in the porch of GIDA, to where they were shifted on Sunday night after their houses were flooded in the high tide. “The encroachment and unscientific construction of high-rise buildings near the backwaters are the main reasons for the high tide,” said Babu, a resident.

“Though water used to enter the premises of our homes, this is the first time it entered the houses. We were forced to run from our house around midnight looking for a shelter. If they ignore the islanders, what is the point in developing the other areas of the city? How long will we be forced to lead a life like this?” he asked.

According to the residents, the government had promised to construct a bridge when K Karunakaran was the chief minister. The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) which was set up for the welfare of island residents has also taken an apathetic attitude towards the demands of islanders. Though the irrigation department had submitted a proposal for the construction of an outer bund or ring road, the technicality involved in getting the environmental clearance has delayed it for years. “Though we are living in the city, the electricity and water supply is the only service that we get from the government. We don’t have a primary health centre in our area. A bridge and outer bund are inevitable for us to survive here. The government is forcing us to take extreme steps to get our basic demands met,” said Soumithri Muraleedharan, another resident.

District Collector S Suhas said steps will be taken to find a permanent solution to the islanders’ woes. “Follow-up steps will be taken to meet their long-standing demand of a bridge. Since the bund project is yet to get a clearance, we cannot comment now, but we will take steps to resolve the issue,” said the collector.

‘Will take a stand before assembly elections’

Kochi: The long-standing demand of Thanthonni Thuruthu residents to get a bridge and outer bund will soon be a headache for political parties as the residents are gearing up to raise their voice before the assembly elections. According to them, sufficient time will be given to the political parties and the government to find a solution. “We raised our voice through several protests but unfortunately no one heard. But it will not be like this in the coming days as we will take a stand before the assembly election,” said a resident of the island. A total of 63 families are living on the island. If they can’t keep the word, we will be forced to take the extreme step,” said another resident.