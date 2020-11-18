IMA ‘safe sound’ global conference on November 28

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second global conference on ‘Noise & Health’ being organised by IMA - National Initiative for Safe Sound (NISS), Department of Environment, Kerala and Kerala Police will be held from 2pm to 8.30pm on November 28.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan would be the chief guest at the global meet. Free registration is mandatory for participants. An array of national and international faculties will share their expertise in the webinar being organised as part of the global conference.

National president of IMA Dr Rajan Sharma and secretary general of IMA Dr R V Asokan would be the other chief guests at the global meet. For registration, visit http://second-nhgm.noise-health-globalmeet.com