KMRL launches feeder service to collectorate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of enhancing last-mile connectivity, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has started a feeder service from Kalamassery to Kakkanad. The service will be available from the Kalamassery metro station to the collectorate. Ensuring seamless connectivity with the metro, the service will enable people to visit the district administration headquarters at Kakkanad. The shuttle service will start from Kalamassery metro station at 9.30am.

Another service will start from Kakkanad at 5pm to the metro station. Currently, one tempo traveller has been arranged in association with Chalo, a service provider. The KMRL authorities said the frequency of the trip will be increased in the coming days after evaluating the response of the present service.

The Kochi Metro has also decided to permit commuters to transport their cycles inside the metro. The decision came in the wake of the increasing usage of cycles in the city. The service is completely free of charge.Initially, the Kochi Metro will permit cycles from six stations.

The entry is allowed at Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja’s College and Elamkulam metro stations. At present, the entry and exit will be limited to these six stations. Kochi Metro will consider the passenger turnout and extend the service accordingly.

“We have permitted cycles inside the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity with a non-motorised mode of transport and to encourage a healthy lifestyle. People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage them to use cycles for their daily commute,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, KMRL managing director.

The cyclists can use elevators at the station. The staff will facilitate the entry into the trains. Kochi Metro has also started an auto-rickshaw service at Vyttila Metro station. Metro has identified 12 routes from Vyttila for the benefit of passengers.

cycles

in metro Initially cycles will be permitted from six stations. The entry is allowed at Changampuzha Park Metro Station, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja’s College and Elamkulam metro stations