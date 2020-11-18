STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

KMRL launches feeder service to collectorate

As part of enhancing last-mile connectivity, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has started a feeder service from Kalamassery to Kakkanad.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of enhancing last-mile connectivity, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has started a feeder service from Kalamassery to Kakkanad. The service will be available from the Kalamassery metro station to the collectorate. Ensuring seamless connectivity with the metro, the service will enable people to visit the district administration headquarters at Kakkanad. The shuttle service will start from Kalamassery metro station at 9.30am. 

Another service will start from Kakkanad at 5pm to the metro station. Currently, one tempo traveller has been arranged in association with Chalo, a service provider.  The KMRL authorities said the frequency of the trip will be increased in the coming days after evaluating the response of the present service.

The Kochi Metro has also decided to permit commuters to transport their cycles inside the metro. The decision came in the wake of the increasing usage of cycles in the city. The service is completely free of charge.Initially, the Kochi Metro will permit cycles from six stations. 

The entry is allowed at Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja’s College and Elamkulam metro stations. At present, the entry and exit will be limited to these six stations. Kochi Metro will consider the passenger turnout and extend the service accordingly.

“We have permitted cycles inside the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity with a non-motorised mode of transport and to encourage a healthy lifestyle. People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage them to use cycles for their daily commute,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, KMRL managing director. 

The cyclists can use elevators at the station. The staff will facilitate the entry into the trains.  Kochi Metro has also started an auto-rickshaw service at Vyttila Metro station. Metro has identified 12 routes from Vyttila for the benefit of passengers.

cycles 
in metro Initially cycles will be permitted from six stations. The entry is allowed at Changampuzha Park Metro Station, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja’s College and Elamkulam metro stations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KMRL
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp