STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Local outfits sprint towards the finish line

Amid the pandemic threat, Kerala is bracing for local body polls, scheduled from December 8 to 14.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

Amid the pandemic threat, Kerala is bracing for local body polls, scheduled from December 8 to 14. While major political parties are all set for the elections, candidates of many local socio-political organisations, which will mark their debut this year, have also filed nomination papers.

While V4Kochi has announced candidates in 20 seats to the Kochi Corporation, People’s Movement Forum (PMF) will field three candidates to Kalamassery Municipality. The Thrikkakara Janamunnettam, a non-political forum, has also finalised candidates for 36 seats in the 43-member Thrikkakara Municipality.
According to Mukkappuzha Nandakumar, president, PMF, the forum will field candidates in wards number 11 (Pipeline),  25 (Changampuzha Nagar) and 23 or 34.

“I will seek the mandate from Pipeline and Valsamma Rajan will be contesting from Changampuzha Nagar. Capt Varghese Mathew is the third candidate but we are yet to decide on the ward,” says Nandakumar. According to him, PMF has already started campaigning and expects to break the “unholy nexus between the ruling front and opposition in Kalamassery Municipality”.

“We want to bring in a gradual change, a welcome alternative from the corrupt fronts and candidates. I have always taken an anti-corruption stance during my tenure as a ward councillor over a decade ago. I hope to continue the same,” said Nandakumar. Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara Janamunnettam has fielded fresh faces in the 36 seats. “We have selected candidates based on their merit. Our list includes ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members, who have always worked selflessly  for the people.

The majority of our candidates are professionals or those with experience in financial matters. We have four teachers and hope to bring in a change,” said advocate John Joseph. According to him, the people have wholeheartedly welcomed their movement. “We have already started campaigning. Twenty-two candidates have already started house visits while the remaining four will start very soon.

We are pinning on the trust people place in us. What we offer is a corruption-free governance and development,” said John Joseph. Meanwhile, V4Kochi is in the process of selecting candidates for the remaining seats. “V4Kochi will have candidates in all 74 divisions of the Kochi Corporation. Candidate selection is pending in some divisions and we hope to finalise them soon,” said Nipun Cherian, campaign controller and one of the founding members. The outfit has been formed by a group of former AAP workers, along with people from various organisations working for the city’s welfare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp