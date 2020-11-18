Local outfits sprint towards the finish line

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

Amid the pandemic threat, Kerala is bracing for local body polls, scheduled from December 8 to 14. While major political parties are all set for the elections, candidates of many local socio-political organisations, which will mark their debut this year, have also filed nomination papers.

While V4Kochi has announced candidates in 20 seats to the Kochi Corporation, People’s Movement Forum (PMF) will field three candidates to Kalamassery Municipality. The Thrikkakara Janamunnettam, a non-political forum, has also finalised candidates for 36 seats in the 43-member Thrikkakara Municipality.

According to Mukkappuzha Nandakumar, president, PMF, the forum will field candidates in wards number 11 (Pipeline), 25 (Changampuzha Nagar) and 23 or 34.

“I will seek the mandate from Pipeline and Valsamma Rajan will be contesting from Changampuzha Nagar. Capt Varghese Mathew is the third candidate but we are yet to decide on the ward,” says Nandakumar. According to him, PMF has already started campaigning and expects to break the “unholy nexus between the ruling front and opposition in Kalamassery Municipality”.

“We want to bring in a gradual change, a welcome alternative from the corrupt fronts and candidates. I have always taken an anti-corruption stance during my tenure as a ward councillor over a decade ago. I hope to continue the same,” said Nandakumar. Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara Janamunnettam has fielded fresh faces in the 36 seats. “We have selected candidates based on their merit. Our list includes ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members, who have always worked selflessly for the people.

The majority of our candidates are professionals or those with experience in financial matters. We have four teachers and hope to bring in a change,” said advocate John Joseph. According to him, the people have wholeheartedly welcomed their movement. “We have already started campaigning. Twenty-two candidates have already started house visits while the remaining four will start very soon.

We are pinning on the trust people place in us. What we offer is a corruption-free governance and development,” said John Joseph. Meanwhile, V4Kochi is in the process of selecting candidates for the remaining seats. “V4Kochi will have candidates in all 74 divisions of the Kochi Corporation. Candidate selection is pending in some divisions and we hope to finalise them soon,” said Nipun Cherian, campaign controller and one of the founding members. The outfit has been formed by a group of former AAP workers, along with people from various organisations working for the city’s welfare.