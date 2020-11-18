November Rain contest invites student entries 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kottayam Round Table 79 and Kottayam Ladies Circle 48 in association with AnomalyOne (a team of young filmmakers) is organising an All Kerala Inter-School Short Film Contest 2020 titled ‘November Rain’ for students between Classes VIII and XII.

The duration of the film must be between 30 seconds to three minutes and the film can be made in any language or have no dialogue at all.

The teams have the freedom to choose any theme of their interest. The submissions will be judged by an eminent panel headed by Jayaraj, jury chairman and director; Pradeep Nair, director; Manju Sara Rajan, former CEO of Kochi Biennale Foundation and Mariam Mammen, COO, Manorama Online. Schools from Kerala that wish to participate can register at www.november-rain.com. Entry is free.

Each school can register up to three teams and a maximum of six members per team. Registrations are open till November 30. For queries, email: rtiweek@gmail.