Temples can parade 1one elephant for rituals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Monitoring Committee for Captive Elephants Management and Maintenance has given conditional permission to parade one elephant during temple rituals. The committee, in its online meeting chaired by ADM Sabu K Isaac, also decided to discourage elaborate festivals in view of the Covid situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the permission given by the collector to parade three elephants at Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa temple for Vrischikotsavam has not been withdrawn. “The decision was taken under the Disaster Management Act. Parading of elephants will not be allowed between 10am and 4pm. Festival committees have been asked to ensure that elephants in musth and injured animals are not paraded,” said Assistant Forest Conservator (Social Forestry) A Jayamadhavan.