This year, virtual reality drives campaigning

The virtual studio charges Rs 6,000 for a one-hour session, in which a 50-minute video can be developed. 

Published: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Politicians across the state have started using virtual reality (VR) technology to promote their electioneering ahead of the local body polls. Many have also started booking virtual studios for the same. The speeches, which are shot at the studios using VR, enable politicians to visually demonstrate the subject they are speaking about, in the background. The recorded videos are then circulated among the public through social media sites. 

The importance of digital media amid the pandemic has been an aiding factor for the growing popularity of the technology among politicians. Daksh virtual studio is one of  the first in the state to come up with a virtual event platform.

According to Dhishan Chandran, owner of the virtual studio in Mundur, Palakkad, political leaders can also utilise the technology for a variety of purposes, including announcing candidate lists. “Speeches that are shot on a chroma floor can also be incorporated in the virtual reality videos,” he said. The virtual studio charges Rs 6,000 for a one-hour session, in which a 50-minute video can be developed. 

The pandemic, which brought the event management industry to a standstill, is what pushed Dhishan to set up a virtual studio setup. The acoustic chroma floor studio, which started functioning from July, was set up at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

The studio had organised a live virtual event in August for the Thrissur Obstetric and Gynaecological Society at Lulu International Convention Centre at Puzhakkal. As many as 350 gynaecologists from across the country and the UK attended the event. 

