Woman dies after car falls into canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 35-year-old woman died after the car, driven by her husband, fell into a canal in Cherai on Monday night. The incident happened when the husband, who was drving, tried to avoid hitting a stray dog that jumped in front of the vehicle on Raktheswari Beach Road around 10.30pm, the police said. The deceased is Subeena, wife of T K Abdul Salam, of Kottappuram.

Police said the tragedy struck when Salam and Subeena were returning home after spending time at the beach.

“The road is very narrow and the car fell into the canal nearby. Hearing Salam’s cry, local residents rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them. But the car was nearly submerged in water. Though Salam managed to pull Subeena out, they were caught in the undercurrent. Rescuers brought the duo ashore but Subeena’s life could not be saved,” an officer said. Hospital authorities said the body was handed over to relatives after postmortem on Tuesday.