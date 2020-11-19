More budget for women and SC/ST directors in Kerala

Gautham S By

KOCHI: To bring women directors to the forefront, the state government had announced a scheme in the 2019-20 budget in which Rs three crore was allotted for two movies produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

Out of the 62 screenplay entries received, the panel chose the screenplays of directors Thara Ramanujan and Mini I G and the films went on floors by March. This year, the government has increased the fund to Rs 6 crore for four films, two helmed by women directors and two by directors belonging to the SC/ST community.

“This is a one-of-a-kind initiative from the state government. Though there are some exceptional films coming from women directors, they are fewer in number. This can also be attributed to a lack of producers opting to work on such movies. KSFDC has increased the fund to empower talented directors and provide them with additional facilities,” said an official. Each film has been allotted Rs 1.5 lakh each, in which Rs 1.25 lakh will be used for the production and the rest for promotion and marketing.

KSFDC will invite screenplay entries from the directors as soon as the board gives approval. Some participants had moved the court questioning the previous selections. “The board is more careful about the selection process. Once the approval is received, the entries will be invited. Unlike last time, we have two new categories, so the screening process may take two months. Participants who submitted entries last year can resubmit,” the official added.

“We believe the government will continue the initiative in the coming years. Films will be produced using the facilities in Chitranjali Film Studio” said the official. Though the films by Thara and Mini went on floors by March, the shooting was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The shooting of the film ‘Divorce’ by Mini has been completed and is now amid post-production works in Chitranjali Studio. Thara’s movie sets have been readied in Kochi and the shooting is expected to resume by December first week,” said the official.

