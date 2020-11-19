STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

More budget for women and SC/ST directors in Kerala

Out of the 62 screenplay entries received, the panel chose the screenplays of directors Thara Ramanujan and Mini I G and the films went on floors by March.

Published: 19th November 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: To bring women directors to the forefront, the state government had announced a scheme in the 2019-20 budget in which Rs three crore was allotted for two movies produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC). 

Out of the 62 screenplay entries received, the panel chose the screenplays of directors Thara Ramanujan and Mini I G and the films went on floors by March. This year, the government has increased the fund to Rs 6 crore for four films, two helmed by women directors and two by directors belonging to the SC/ST community.

 “This is a one-of-a-kind initiative from the state government. Though there are some exceptional films coming from women directors, they are fewer in number. This can also be attributed to a lack of producers opting to work on such movies. KSFDC has increased the fund to empower talented directors and provide them with additional facilities,” said an official. Each film has been allotted Rs 1.5 lakh each, in which Rs 1.25 lakh will be used for the production and the rest for promotion and marketing.

KSFDC will invite screenplay entries from the directors as soon as the board gives approval. Some participants had moved the court questioning the previous selections. “The board is more careful about the selection process. Once the approval is received, the entries will be invited. Unlike last time, we have two new categories, so the screening process may take two months. Participants who submitted entries last year can resubmit,” the official added.

“We believe the government will continue the initiative in the coming years. Films will be produced using the facilities in Chitranjali Film Studio” said the official. Though the films by Thara and Mini went on floors by March, the shooting was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The shooting of the film ‘Divorce’ by Mini has been completed and is now amid post-production works in Chitranjali Studio. Thara’s movie sets have been readied in Kochi and the shooting is expected to resume by December first week,” said the official.

More support
This year, the government has increased the fund to Rs 6 crore for four films, two helmed by women directors and two by directors belonging to the SC/ST community. Each film has been allotted Rs 1.5 lakh each, in which Rs 1.25 lakh will be used for the production. Screenplay entries will be invited once the board gives approval

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST Kerala
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp