Cyclists point out many loopholes in KMRL’s bicycle plan

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited’s decision to permit commuters to carry bicycles on the metro trains is being hailed by the cycling community. Ever since the metro announced the decision that makes travel within the city easier, several cycle riders are seen taking their bikes on the metro.

However, cyclists believe that the move comes without proper planning. According to them, KMRL has to make a slew of changes to its stations to promote last-mile connectivity using the bicycles. “We expected the decision when KMRL started metro service but it got delayed by nearly two years. Though the decision is good for cyclists, KMRL is yet to refine several things.

The lack of space for the cycles inside the metro is a major worry?” said Shagzil Khan, president of the Bikers Club, Kochi. Initially, Kochi Metro allowed boarding and alighting with cycles at six stations including Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja’s College and Elamkulam.

Anil Thomas, an active member of a cyclist association in the city, said parking stands need to fit in the metro. “It is not possible to hold the cycle the entire time you are inside the metro.At present, any kind of cycle is permitted inside the metro but there needs to be a standard to it. Only compact ones, including foldable cycles, should be allowed,” said Anil.

Meanwhile, cyclists also express their apprehension on taking the cycles during the peak hours. “Now, the metro is rather empty but that might change once the pandemic recedes. It will be difficult for commuters and cyclists then. Also, I wonder how the metro will deal with the dirt on the cycles during monsoon?,” says A Mathew, another cyclist.