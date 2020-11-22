797 test Covid positive in Ernakulam district, 658 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 797 new Covid-19 cases. Among the newly infected, 609 contracted the virus through local transmission. Eleven healthcare workers and three migrant workers also tested positive on the day.

With two more persons succumbing to the infection in the district on Saturday, the total number of Covid deaths increased to 200. Meanwhile, 658 Covid patients recovered from the disease. A total of 9,382 patients were under treatment for Covid in the district as on Saturday. Multiple cases were reported from regions, including Tripunithura, Kadungalloor, Maradu, Chengamanad, Okkal, Kunnathunaadu, Kizhakambalam, Edappally, Thuravoor, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Rayamangalam, and Koovapady.