Kochi-based journalist gets US grant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nisha Krishnan, journalist and founder of Kochi-based channeliam.com, has been awarded a grant by the US Department of State for empowering women tech initiatives.

The grant was awarded as a result of Nisha’s participation in the Alumni Thematic International Exchange Seminar, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in 2019.

The project involved a hackathon and virtual summit, which focused on the safety of women in the cyberspace and public places, women hygiene solutions and re-skilling opportunities for women in a post-Covid world.

Nisha is planning to organise the ‘She Power Hackathon and Summit’ from December 16 to 18, in association with the US Department of State and World Learning -- the implementing partner.

The hackathon, supported by Kerala Startup Mission, is open to startups that have been established by women.

For details, visit www.shepower.in.