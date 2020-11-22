Kochi-based journalist gets US grant
Nisha Krishnan, journalist and founder of Kochi-based channeliam.com, has been awarded a grant by the US Department of State for empowering women tech initiatives.
Published: 22nd November 2020 04:36 AM | Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:36 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Nisha Krishnan, journalist and founder of Kochi-based channeliam.com, has been awarded a grant by the US Department of State for empowering women tech initiatives.
The grant was awarded as a result of Nisha’s participation in the Alumni Thematic International Exchange Seminar, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in 2019.
The project involved a hackathon and virtual summit, which focused on the safety of women in the cyberspace and public places, women hygiene solutions and re-skilling opportunities for women in a post-Covid world.
Nisha is planning to organise the ‘She Power Hackathon and Summit’ from December 16 to 18, in association with the US Department of State and World Learning -- the implementing partner.
The hackathon, supported by Kerala Startup Mission, is open to startups that have been established by women.
For details, visit www.shepower.in.