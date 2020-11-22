Theft on IAC: Second accused released on bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Daya Ram, the second accused in the theft of computer parts of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) being built in Kochi, was released from jail last week, over a month after the NIA Special Court here granted him bail.

According to sources, Daya Ram has returned to his native place of Rajasthan after executing the bail bond of `1 lakh at the NIA court. Sumit Kumar, the first accused in the case, is still in prison as he was denied bail.

On November 18, officials from the C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, had recorded voice samples of both Sumit and Daya.