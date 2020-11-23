‘Candle’ spreads light in orphan kids’ lives in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IT major IBS Software, in partnership with the Don Bosco Welfare Centre Society, is carrying out a series of skilling programmes for children at the Society’s rehabilitation centres in Kochi.

The Society accommodates vulnerable boys and girls, who do not have families to take care of them, in their centres Sneha Bhavan and Valsalya Bhavan respectively.

In the absence of regular school classes due to the pandemic, the Candle-ENLIGHT project aims to inculcate new skills in these children and engage them in activities that equip them with practical knowledge and nurture their talent. Short for ‘Educating and Nourishing Lives by Intervention, Guidance and Healthy Technology, ENLIGHT is being managed by Fr Thomas P D, executive director of the Society.

These skilling programmes, supported by Candle -- the CSR initiative of the Thiruvananthapuram-based company, have brought smiles and hope to around 100 odd youngsters during the Covid-induced lockdown. The project, which started with a training class on LED-bulb-making, spanned for three days and was attended by the boys of Sneha Bhavan.

All the senior boys were given training in mushroom cultivation. A pizza-making programme, led by a professional chef, also followed. The ENLIGHT sessions on painting, dance, and music were held for all the children.