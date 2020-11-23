STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Candle’ spreads light in orphan kids’ lives in Kochi

The project, which started with a training class on LED-bulb-making, spanned for three days and was attended by the boys of Sneha Bhavan.

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kids

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IT major IBS Software, in partnership with the Don Bosco Welfare Centre Society, is carrying out a series of skilling programmes for children at the Society’s rehabilitation centres in Kochi.

The Society accommodates vulnerable boys and girls, who do not have families to take care of them, in their centres Sneha Bhavan and Valsalya Bhavan respectively.

In the absence of regular school classes due to the pandemic, the Candle-ENLIGHT project aims to inculcate new skills in these children and engage them in activities that equip them with practical knowledge and nurture their talent. Short for ‘Educating and Nourishing Lives by Intervention, Guidance and Healthy Technology, ENLIGHT is being managed by Fr Thomas P D, executive director of the Society.

These skilling programmes, supported by Candle -- the CSR initiative of the Thiruvananthapuram-based company, have brought smiles and hope to around 100 odd youngsters during the Covid-induced lockdown. The project, which started with a training class on LED-bulb-making, spanned for three days and was attended by the boys of Sneha Bhavan.

All the senior boys were given training in mushroom cultivation. A pizza-making programme, led by a professional chef, also followed. The ENLIGHT sessions on painting, dance, and music were held for all the children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Don Bosco Welfare Centre Society Kochi Kochi Orphan Kids Orphan Kids
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp