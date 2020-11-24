325 test positive for Covid in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 325 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Of them, 235 contracted the virus through the local transmission and six people returned from other states. Six health workers are also among the infected. The sources of infection of 78 people remain unknown.



Multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Kunnathunadu and Kottavally. The district also recorded 517 recoveries on Monday. As many as 8,746 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

Monday’s cases 325

Deaths 4

Recoveries 517

Total cases 62,235

Total deaths 204

Total recoveries 53,779

Active cases 8,746