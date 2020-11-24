Orientation programme begins at Cusat 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A six-day online induction programme, which is a continuation of the AICTE-mandated session held between November 8 and 12 for first year BTech students, has begun at the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology. The 30-hour programme which lays emphasis on three proficiency modules — mathematics, soft skill and computer programming — was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan.

Professor P G Sankaran, pro-vice chancellor; K S Beena, member of syndicate and dean, faculty of engineering; V Meera, registrar; George Mathew, principal, School of Engineering, and A B Bhasi, convenor, SIP committee, spoke at the function.