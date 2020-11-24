‘SkEdu’ to evaluate your child’s performance

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Several edtech platforms provide learning-based solutions but have no tools to assess the performance of students. However, Kochi-based startup JPnMe Pvt Ltd has come up with a mobile application, ‘SkEdu’, which includes both academic and non-academic activities for school students and simultaneously evaluates their performances. Developed in tune with the new National Education Policy (NEP), which focuses on cultivating skills among students that include problem-solving, creativity and critical thinking, the application ensures the holistic development of students.

Founded in March 2018 and incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission, the team includes Pinky Jayaprakash and Jayaprakash T P, the founders, and Rohith Surendran, COO ,and Ajees A P, an AI expert. A digital assessment platform for school students and teachers, the mobile application is assisted by artificial intelligence.

“The current school curriculum primarily focuses on academics and doesn’t place importance on skills. Our startup centres on the latter. For instance, if a student lacks a certain skill set, it can be analysed through the application and an action plan can be prepared with the help of both teachers and the student,” said Pinky who is also the CEO.

This one-of-its-kind application blends technological innovations with emotions ,thereby creating a safe space for the mental well-being of students. The edtech startup also consists of experienced teachers, psychologists and other experts who have created the assessment content for students. The application features both academic and creative assessment modules that help in psychological analysis. It eases the burden of teachers as they can assess the performance of students based on the automatic evaluation tool.

As a pilot project, the application is being implemented in a few schools in Kochi, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta. “During the pandemic, educational institutions had to shift to online platforms. However, many of them were unable to analyse performance due to lack of assessment tools. SkEdu is a gamechanger in the edtech arena,” said Pinky.

The startup has been making relevant innovative solutions and comprehensive assessment platforms to help boost the performance of students. The startup is planning to expand to other districts and provide one-to-one mentoring sessions.