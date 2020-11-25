STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Birding is the word

For Mohammad Harish, an avid bird lover, a recent trip to Aachilmala Hills near Naduvannur in Kozhikode signalled an encounter straight out of a birder’s dreams.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Mohammad Harish, an avid bird lover, a recent trip to Aachilmala Hills near Naduvannur in Kozhikode signalled an encounter straight out of a birder’s dreams. One of the founding members of Kozhikode Birders, a bird-watching group started a little over three years ago, Harish along with his friend Jithesh Nochard were on one of their regular escapades when the duo spotted what they assumed to be a rare migratory bird hitherto unseen in the district.

Wasting no time, Harish, who works in the revenue department, cranked open his camera and clicked a picture of the tiny bird, no bigger than a sparrow, perched on a branch in clear view. It was, however, only after prominent ornithologist Sathyan Meppayur, also a founding member of Kozhikode Birders, examined the photo that Harish realised he had captured the first-ever recorded sighting of the red-headed bunting in the district.

“The birdwatching trip proved lucky for me. It was just my friend and I, but we spotted a fantastic creature. This is the first photographic record of the bird from Kozhikode. Although there have been 20 sightings in Kerala so far, the red-headed bunting is considered a rare species to spot. The bird is native to central Asia and Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Mongolia and migrates to India and Bangladesh during winter,” says the 32-year-old.

Harish’s tryst with birdwatching began around four years ago, on one fine morning while on his way to work. Harish spotted the white-breasted waterhen crossing the road. “I was very intrigued by this duck-like bird with a snow white bust. I searched online with all the keywords and finally found what its name was. Gradually, my interest in birds evolved to a point that I became acquainted with other birders in the district. This is how Kozhikode Birders was founded by Sathyan and I,” says Harish.The birding community now has more than 70 members. They also conduct webinars and sessions for school students to learn more about local bird species and backyard birding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp