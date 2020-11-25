Duo arrested with 10kg of ganja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major crackdown on drug peddlers operating here, the City police on Tuesday seized 10kg of ganja and arrested two youths in this connection. Rahees, 27, from Thalassery, and Akhilesh, 23, from Maradu here, were arrested from a flat at Thammanam, said police. According to the officers, the duo is known as ‘King(s) of Dark’ among drug peddlers here.

Rahees, who had been based here for the past six years, got acquainted with a Idukki native youth from whom he picked up the secrets of the drug trade. Subsequently, he got in touch with Mahesh aka ‘Annan’, a notorious ganja dealer in Coimbatore. He had smuggled around 100kg of ganja to Kerala in the past one year. He sold the contraband for `40,000 to `50,000 per kg. Akhilesh, who took care of the retail part of the shady business, sold the drug to students and youths at the rate of `2,000 per 50gm. The duo used to roam around on bikes and car pasted with ‘King of Dark’ stickers to sell the drug, said police.

Following a tip-off to City Police Commissioner, Vijay Sakhare, DANSAF and Palarivattom police had been engaged in an undercover operation during the past week which resulted in the accused landing in police custody. Officers said members of the public can pass on information regarding activities of drug dealers by calling up the number: 9497980430. “The identity of the informer will be kept confidential,” said Sakhare.