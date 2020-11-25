Medical report says Ebrahim Kunju's health weak

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday directed the district medical officer (DMO) to file a report on Wednesday whether senior IUML leader V K Ebrahim Kunju could be provided treatment at a government hospital. Former PWD minister is under remand custody at a private hospital in the city for his alleged involvement in the Palarivattom overbridge graft case.

Though the vigilance sought Kunju’s four-day custody for interrogation, the court said his custody could not be sanctioned at this time because of his weak health as per the medical board’s report. According to the medical board, which analysed Kunju’s health status, Kunju is suffering from multiple myeloma (cancer) and he needs further medical care.

The medical board in its report said Kunju underwent a chemotherapy on November 19 and another one is scheduled on December 3. It also added that Kunju’s immunity was weak and that he needs hospitalisation. The court will take up Kunju’s the bail petition on Wednesday after getting the DMO’s report.