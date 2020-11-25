STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navy to commemorate 50th anniv of ’71 war

The year 2021 is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and the events that are being planned by the SNC will commence on December 4,  2020, and run through till December 16, 2021.

Indian Navy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) headquartered here will organise a series of events in the coming weeks to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 War against Pakistan.The year 2021 is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and the events that are being planned by the SNC will commence on December 4,  2020, and run through till December 16, 2021.

The activities lined up for December 4 Navy Day  have been collectively termed ‘Navy Week 2020’ with the theme ‘Indian Navy -- Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive’,  said a release here. Navy Week 2020, which has ‘Navy to Earth-2020’ as its theme,  will kick off with an environment and afforestation drive on November 30. 

