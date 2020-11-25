Polling officials apprehensive about safety measures at booths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 2.71 crore voters are eligible to vote at 34,744 polling stations in the upcoming local body elections. Around five election officers would be deployed at each polling station. The state government recently relaxed the curbs, allowing Covid patients the option to cast their votes at polling stations. Polling officers and service organisations have now come forward demanding a foolproof arrangement at polling stations where Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine are likely to cast their votes, to ensure the safety of polling officials and other staff.

Apprehensions surrounding the collection of materials required for the conduct of polls was also raised by employee unions. K C Harikrishnan, general secretary of Kerala State Teachers Association (KSTA), said that the union has urged the State Election Commission to arrange a single-point delivery and pick-up system for materials at polling stations before and after the voting.

“There is normally a huge rush when the materials are collected and transferred. This needs to be avoided to ensure the safety of the employees,” said Harikrishnan. Commuting is also an issue for polling officers.

“Authorities should ensure transportation facilities for the officers. If needed, buses should be operated on all main routes,” he added.

Chavara Jayakumar, secretary of NGO Association, also highlighted their concerns. “Local body elections cannot be postponed. There should be ample arrangements made to make the polls safe. We hope, the State Election Commission would take necessary measures,” said Jayakumar