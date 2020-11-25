These entrepreneurs are carting away farmers’ worries 

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the lockdown was unbearably hard on everyone, farmers were particularly affected. Those who primarily provide for our sustenance didn’t have avenues to sell their produce. As their crops rotted away in the fields, all farmers could do was stare helplessly. Around this time, Joyce Sajan of Steve Mobiles Technologies Pvt Ltd read about their plight and decided to do her bit.

Along with her husband Sajan Jacob, executive director and chairman-cum-managing director of Steve Group of Companies, Joyce launched a platform, BigCartKerala.com, in association with Horticorp and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) as a part of the online delivery relief campaign to support farmers. “The delivery tech would bring locally-grown vegetables to the doorsteps of the customers,” she said.

“We tied up with Horticorp and VFPCK which were procuring vegetables and fruits from the farmers in the state,” said Joyce. The delivery tech that was developed with an investment of Rs 25 lakh is doing well and has seen a growth in revenue by 40 to 48 per cent.Even though the lockdown was lifted, they began supplying Supplyco products too, on customer demand placed through the platfrom.

“Currently, customers in Kochi, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram can order Supplyco products from their hypermarkets. BigCartKerala has been selected as one among the key official online delivery partners of Supplyco. Also, customers get the same discounts across all products,” she said.

According to Joyce, the platform is a one-of-a-kind delivery technology from Kerala. “BigCartKerala gives the customers a chance to avail both multi-branded products along with those marketed by the state government agencies under one roof with value-added discounts and offers,” she added.

“We are also offering an entire range of daily essentials ranging from farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, grocery, organic products, dairy, bakery and lifestyle categories of all major brand,” said Joyce. The startup has become a key player in the market and has successfully processed 25,000-plus orders in six months. The platform will soon expand. “We will be following franchise model. Services will be available in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Kollam,” she added.