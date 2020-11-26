Man behind the makeover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While there have been snide comments about the fashion and makeup industry in the state moving slower than molasses, makeup artist Vikas VKS (@vikas.vks.makeupartist) dispels all such claims. “The reach of social media has drastically increased in the past few years. As a result, fashion and makeup techniques are perpetually changing.

Gone are the days of the divide between the north and south in fashion. Even those in the most remote towns can access the latest trends online,” says Vikas, who has been in the industry for the past six years. Vikas has been in the spotlight for being the bridal makeup artist of the popular Kerala quintuplets, the pancharatnam wedding.

“The wedding was initially supposed to take place on April 26. However, pandemic and lockdown changed the course of events. I’d contacted their mother and mentioned my interest in being their makeup artist. They checked out my Tik Tok videos back then and were impressed. Decking up a single bride takes around two-and-half hours. But I’m swift with my hands. With the support of my team, we completed the bridal makeup of three girls and their sister in two-and-half-hours,” beams Vikas.

A safety officer in the Gulf countries, Vikas’s life took a turn when his innate love for the fashion industry surfaced. “Right away, I got the opportunity to work for leading fashion choreographer Dalu Krishnadas, assisting him as the backstage manager. “Behind the stage, I began observing makeup artistry at close quarters. My passion piqued and I began reading on the same. Unlike many who’ve learnt from YouTube, I’ve always relied on reading material,” he says.

Vikas says he chose makeup over fashion designing as he feels the former is an elevated mode of communication. “I’ve been able to accurately express what the bride or the model feels. Initially, I travelled across the country and primarily did makeup for movies, especially Tamil. After carving a name for me in the industry, I began doing bridal makeup and for TV shows. The happiness on the bride’s face post makeup is unmatched. Plus, it feels great to be part of her special day,” adds Vikas.