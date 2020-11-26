STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Shaniba’s biryani tale

The love for Biryani transcends all boundaries, and united Indians. Hyderabad to Dindigul to Thalassery, a good plateful of biryani can undoubtedly brighten up our day.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Biryani

Representational image

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: The love for Biryani transcends all boundaries, and united Indians. Hyderabad to Dindigul to Thalassery, a good plateful of biryani can undoubtedly brighten up our day.

Even within the state, the north and south has their own palate preferences for this royal dish - with or without pineapple, dum and whatnot! It is this love for biryani that made Shaniba Moideen, a teacher at National Public School in Kaloor, start her own biryani story. Her word of advice to us? Patience is key.

Shaniba sells home-made Malabar biryani through her Instagram account for everyone who misses a good dose of biryani on a weekend. “In fact, my elder daughter gave me the idea to do something on my own during the lockdown period, as we had plenty of time. I prepare all the portions myself. But my family helps me pack and deliver it to customers,” said Shaniba.

“Food is a way to celebrate — especially a biryani. During our childhood, biryani was the centre of attraction at any family gathering. I studied in Farook College, Kozhikode and used to go out to have biryani with my friends.

That is my fondest memory, and every time I have a mouthful, I remember the good times,” she added. The ingredients include authentic spices, fresh meat and vegetables which are slow cooked on low flame on a firewood stove.

This helps enhance the flavor of the spices and helps the meat and rice absorb them, while retaining the juiciness of the meat. The biryani is then layered and kept on low flame for hours. Shaniba is currently taking orders only on Sundays as she is busy with online classes on the weekdays.

The biryani comes along with dates pickle, mint chutney, lime pickle and additional chicken fry on request. Shaniba offers various kinds of biryanis, including chicken, prawns, mutton and beef. Customers can place orders through her Instagram page ‘ayshbiryani’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp