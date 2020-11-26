Shaniba’s biryani tale

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The love for Biryani transcends all boundaries, and united Indians. Hyderabad to Dindigul to Thalassery, a good plateful of biryani can undoubtedly brighten up our day.

Even within the state, the north and south has their own palate preferences for this royal dish - with or without pineapple, dum and whatnot! It is this love for biryani that made Shaniba Moideen, a teacher at National Public School in Kaloor, start her own biryani story. Her word of advice to us? Patience is key.

Shaniba sells home-made Malabar biryani through her Instagram account for everyone who misses a good dose of biryani on a weekend. “In fact, my elder daughter gave me the idea to do something on my own during the lockdown period, as we had plenty of time. I prepare all the portions myself. But my family helps me pack and deliver it to customers,” said Shaniba.

“Food is a way to celebrate — especially a biryani. During our childhood, biryani was the centre of attraction at any family gathering. I studied in Farook College, Kozhikode and used to go out to have biryani with my friends.

That is my fondest memory, and every time I have a mouthful, I remember the good times,” she added. The ingredients include authentic spices, fresh meat and vegetables which are slow cooked on low flame on a firewood stove.

This helps enhance the flavor of the spices and helps the meat and rice absorb them, while retaining the juiciness of the meat. The biryani is then layered and kept on low flame for hours. Shaniba is currently taking orders only on Sundays as she is busy with online classes on the weekdays.

The biryani comes along with dates pickle, mint chutney, lime pickle and additional chicken fry on request. Shaniba offers various kinds of biryanis, including chicken, prawns, mutton and beef. Customers can place orders through her Instagram page ‘ayshbiryani’.