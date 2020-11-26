Startcon discussion series launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Management Association (KMA) on Tuesday launched the Startcon discussion series which will host successful entrepreneurs and share experiences in the business world. Fauzi Nizam’s baking venture sold more than two lakh cakes last year and has made its mark in the industry. According to her, the reasons behind her breakout success is the focus on customer sentiments rather than the product. She explained that the key is in delivering products which will enrich customer experiences. Sujith, who envisioned Gig Economy, elaborated on the changes that the new technology is bringing to the workplace.