Stray dog menace worries Queen’s walkway joggers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Walkers, joggers and cyclists who use the Queen’s Walkway, one of the busiest hangouts in the city along the Chathiyath Road, are complaining of stray dog menace in the area. According to passerby, stray dogs moving in large groups are a threat especially to children and the elderly, who reach there in large numbers between 6am and 7.30am.

“The presence of stray dogs bothers nearly 500 people who come there at different times in the morning. The Kochi corporation should act immediately to either rehabilitate the dogs or give them to adoption centres and ensure the safety of joggers,” said Ranjit Thampy, a regular jogger.

He claimed that dogs are straying into the area to eat away the waste dumped from hotels nearby and Pachalam market. Johnny Paul, another regular at the walkway, said the presence of strays near the open gymnasium prevents people from accessing the facility. “Those who jog in the morning face a greater risk of dog attack because of reduced visibility. The defunct streetlights don’t help either,” he said.

“Stopping the dumping of waste in the area won’t be enough to solve the issue. Dogs will turn violent and start attacking humans if they don’t get food. Even if they are rehabilitated, people will continue to dump puppies in public places,” said Krishna Priya, who owns a pet adoption agency in Kaloor.

She said sterilisation would help curb the aggressive nature in dogs. Meanwhile, District Collector S Suhas, who is currently in charge of Kochi Corporation, said he will instruct corporation health inspectors to visit the walkway and take suitable action. “The entire area will be cleaned and action will be taken through the corporation if any issue is found,” he said.

74 dog attacks in 40 days

As many as 74 cases of stray dog attacks were recorded in the district between October 10 and November 19. Paravoor, Tripunithura, Perumbavoor, Cheranalloor, Karuvelipadi and Angamaly reported most number of incedents.