Three, including woman, arrested with 20 gm of MDMA drugs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise sleuths arrested three persons, including a woman, with 20 gm of MDMA drugs during a vehicle check at Aluva on Saturday.Kasthoorimani, a native of Kanchikode, Palakkad, Malvin Joseph, a native of Nedumkandam, Idukki, and Pranav Paily, a native of Mundakkayam, Kottayam, were nabbed after a tip-off received by T A Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Ernakulam.

“The accused used to procure MDMA drugs from Bengaluru and sell it in Angamaly and Kalady. The gang used to deploy women for drug peddling so as to evade surveillance. The gang used to supply the drug to customers in tourist centres as they have opened after Covid lockdown,” said Ashok Kumar.Excise has stepped up surveillance in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations and local body polls considering a possibility of drug inflow from other states.