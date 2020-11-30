Who will Kochi choose?

By Express News Service

As UDF and LDF gear up for a tight fight to grab power in Kochi Corporation, the candidates they have fielded for mayor's post are no strangers to the people of the city. TNIE Principal Correspondent Anilkumar T speaks to N Venugopal of UDF and M Anilkumar of LDF on their chances of victory and how they are going to handle the fight within their parties and stake claim to the coveted post. Excerpts:

M.Anil Kumar

Q: Despite being the commercial capital of the state, the corporation failed to address several issues including waste management. What kind of developmental projects are the LDF planning to implement if it comes to power in Kochi Corporation?

A: Our main focus will be on making Kochi a clean city. A permanent solution will be found on issues such as waterlogging and mosquito menace. Through developmental projects, we will bring a cultural change also.



Q: The state government is facing several allegations, including the gold smuggling case. Do you think the allegations will play a crucial role in the civic elections?

A: Never. Here people will remember the government for the welfare activities it carried out during the Covid time. Besides these, Kochi Metro, Kundannoor flyover and Palarivattom flyover corruption will be the major discussion points among the public.





Q: Do you think LDF will come to power in the corporation this time? If so, on what grounds ?

A: LDF will come to power this time. It is early to comment on the number of seats that we are going to secure in the election but we are sure there will be a major sweep in the election. Even some leaders of Congress and BJP want to vote for the LDF and that is a big boost to us.



Q: How do you rate the past one decade of UDF rule in the corporation?

A: It is crystal clear to Kochiites. The UDF came to power ensuring that issues such as waterlogging, waste management and mosquito menace will be addressed on a war-footing. But even after 10 years, Kochiites are still facing the same issues. Nothing changed. Everything remains the same.



Q: How are you going to address the issues being faced by west Kochiites?

A: There are three issues that need to be addressed at the earliest. The issues pertaining to Boundary Canal, slaughterhouse and the housing project need to be addressed at the earliest. If MLAs and the government could extend support, these issues can be resolved at the earliest. If LDF comes to power, the first preference will be to sort out these issues.

N.Venugopal

Q: This is the fourth time you are contesting in local body polls. Are you confident of winning this time?

A: Yes, I am. People of Kochi know me well and during my tenure as a councillor and as GCDA chairman I could implement several development projects for the public. I am getting immense support during my campaign.



Q: Though being a senior member of Congress party in the district, the UDF leadership is yet to project your name as a mayor candidate. Is there any difference of opinion in the leadership in this regard?

A: There is no difference of opinion in the party. All are working hard to increase the tally for UDF in the corporation. As I am one of the senior party members, some are projecting my name for the mayor post. I am not thinking on that aspect now. For us, the party decision is final.



Q: How many seats will UDF secure in the local body election in Kochi Corporation? What impact will the rebel candidates make in the election?

A: As per our analysis, UDF will secure nearly 45 seats in the corporation. There are some people who wanted to go beyond the party’s decision and they are contesting as rebel candidates. It is not in the UDF alone, even LDF and other parties are facing rebel menace.



Q: The sharing of crucial positions in the corporation had kicked up a controversy and the factional feud among Congress leaders had tarnished the image of Congress in the district. Will the seat-sharing policy remain the same in the corporation if the UDF comes to power?

A: It was not the UDF’s decision. There was an understanding between the groups to swap positions after two-and-a-half years. If UDF comes to power, Kochi will have only one mayor.

Q: Do you think the corruption allegations, including land deals against you, will affect your prospects in the election?

A: There is no case against me right now. These are all part of a political game. Some people wanted to tarnish my image. People know me well. The support that I am getting during the campaign from the division and also from other areas is an example to this.