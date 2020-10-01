STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Against all odds

Despite being affected by spinal muscular atrophy, Kottakkal native Vivek Vijayan lives life to the fullest. His maiden English novel ‘I Lie In Wait’, a crime thriller, was released recently

Published: 01st October 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’. This quote connot be more appropriate in the case of Kottakkal native Vivek Vijayan. Despite being affected by spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that relegated him to a wheel-chair, it didn’t stop Vivek from living life to the fullest and chasing his dreams. A scholar in Sanskrit and proficient in astrology, Vivek has recently released his first book ‘I Lie In Wait’, an English crime thriller that has managed to engross many readers.

The novel deals with the murder of a prominent TV anchor named Reshma Tharakan. Soon, a six-member investigation team which consists of psychologist Maya Chandrasekhar starts investigating the case. Though the team initially assumes that the murder is a part of serial killing, Maya finds that the murder was result of vengeance. The rest of the novel narrates how the investigators nab the culprit.

Vivek’s love for crime thrillers and the Sherlock Holmes series resulted in his debut book being crime fiction. “I’m very comfortable with the genre. Also, it was a deliberate attempt to break some preconceived notions about me. Many are surprised to find I love crime thrillers. They have the notion that a person who is into vedas and astrology will only write spiritual books. That isn’t ture,” says Vivek.

Vivek is the grandson of Dr P K Warrier, chief physician and managing trustee of Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal. ‘I Lie In Wait’ was initially written as a movie script four years ago for director Jayaraj. “He urged me to write a crime thriller. It took me around 1.5 years to complete it after including his suggestions. However, the movie didn’t materialise. I forwarded the script to other directors and producers. However, they weren’t keen on doing a female-oriented movie,” adds the 34-year-old author.

Later, it was Jayaraj who asked Vivek to turn the script into a book. “He wanted me to write in English to get a wider audience,” says Vivek. He adds that getting the book published was more challenging than writing. Finally, Notion Press came forward to publish the book which was entirely typed on a mobile phone. “The response so far has been good. Around 100 copies have been sold in countries like the US, UK, and Canada. Though the sale is going up in Kerala, the book hasn’t reached customers in other states due to the Covid-19 lockdown.”

Vivek, who is also a movie buff, loves to read fiction and biographies. He’s has been trying to learn Russian, Korean and Spanish languages. He is planning to make ‘I Lie In Wait’ into a movie or web series. “I’m planning to write a prequel to the novel with Maya as the lead character. Also, I wish to translate my grandfather’s book ‘Smrithiparvam’ into English as it is his birth centenary next year. It will be a three-part collector’s edition.”

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp